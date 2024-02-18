Rakhi Sawant raises voice for Imran Khan

Popular Bollywood actress and dancing sensation Rakhi Sawant has raised her voice for incarcerated PTI Founder Imran Khan and said once he is released from jail, she will especially visit Pakitan to felicitate the former prime minister.

Rakhi was speaking at the launch of her new music video, Baby Drama Queen, in Dubai.

Speaking to a news outlet, Rakhi Sawant said she was saddened and shocked at how a “shareef” person had been thrown into jail like this while the entire public had just Imran Khan and PTI’s names on their lips.

She further claimed the entire public wanted Imran to be the prime minister, adding that no one can challenge the public sentiment.

Rakhi claimed that Imran Khan will once again become the prime minister, adding that whatever evil had to befall him had passed. “He doesn’t need anything, yet he did so much for the people, including getting shot at.”

When asked, Rakhi told the interviewer she will visit Pakistan once Imran Khan is released from jail. She also stressed that she will once again perfom Umrah when PTI wins.

The actress also dedicated her song Baby Drama Queen to Imran Khan.