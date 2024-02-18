Two former top cricketers’ entry into Peshawar Zalmi

Two top former cricketers were given entry into the Peshawar Zalmi family when former Test cricketer Umar Gul and legendary batsman Muhammad Yousaf joined as bowling and batting consultants.

According to detail, Pakistan’s former Test cricketer Umar Gul has been appointed bowling consultant for Peshawar Zalme in the Pakistan Super League-9, while former Test cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has been appointed batting consultant for Peshawar Zalme.

The chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, welcomed Muhammad Yusuf and Umar Gul to the Zalmi family. Young, talented batsmen Saim Ayub, Muhammad Haris, Haseebullah, and others in the Peshawar Zalmi squad will get a chance to learn a lot from Muhammad Yousuf and Umar Gul.

Born on October 15, 1992, in Nawa Khali, Peshawar, Umar Gul is a Pakistani cricket coach and former cricketer who is the current bowling coach of the Quetta Gladiators and interim bowling coach of the Pakistan national cricket team. Gul was a member of the Pakistan team that won the 2009 ICC World Twenty20, being the highest wicket taker of the tournament, along with being the runner-up of the 2007 tournament, in which he was also the highest wicket taker.

He played all three formats of the game as a right-arm fast medium bowler for the Pakistani cricket team. Umar Gul was the second-highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 international cricket, with 74 dismissals, behind Saeed Ajmal. He won the Twenty20 International Performance of the Year in 2013.

On October 16, 2020, after the final group-stage match of the 2020-21 National T20 Cup, Gul retired from all forms of cricket following a career that spanned twenty years.