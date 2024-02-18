Bombshell claims cast doubt on polls credibility

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta, in a shocking revelation on Saturday, confessed to his “involvement in rigging election results in the city”, and resigned from his post demanding to be “hanged for doing injustice” to the Rawalpindi Division.

Chattha, in a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, claimed that 13 candidates from Pindi were forcefully declared winners, adding that “we gave the losing candidates leads of 50,000 votes”.

“I have done injustice to the Rawalpindi Division,” he said. “I tried to commit suicide today after Fajr prayer. But then I thought, why should I die a forbidden death? Why not put everything in front of the people?” he said. “I accept the responsibility of election rigging in Rawalpindi Division and surrender myself to the police,” he said. The commissioner said he undertook many development projects in the city but regretted tarnishing his legacy by “stabbing the country in the back”.

“This does not allow me to sleep at night. No, I want to die a peaceful death and I should be punished for what I did. The chief election commissioner and others should be punished along with me,” he said.

Chattha said “I apologise to the returning officer (RO) under me. When I asked him to commit the crime, he cried, and said he did not want to do it.” “The chief election commissioner and chief justice are involved in poll fraud. We made the independent candidates lose by giving losing candidates a lead of 70,000 by putting fake stamps,” the commissioner claimed.

He said, “I accept all the responsibility. I should be hanged. I cannot participate in the crime that could destroy Pakistan.”

However, the commissioner clarified that the army conducted elections in the “right manner”. He said that there was no need to conduct re-elections. “Only collect all Form 45 and you will the results clear,” Chattha added. The commissioner concluded by speaking highly of his efforts made for the progress of Rawalpindi. “I worked 16 hours a day for Rawalpindi; built Ring Road, Dadhucha Dam, Holy Family Hospital and Rawalpindi Gymkhana.” He said could not stand by the “fraud” that he committed.

The ECP released a statement on Saturday denying the allegations made by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta, against the chief election commissioner and the ECP.

“No official from the ECP issued any instructions to the commissioner Rawalpindi to manipulate election results,” it said in a statement soon after the commissioner’s press conference. “It is important to note that the commissioner of any division is not the DRO, RO, or presiding officer and does not have a direct role in conducting the election,” it stated. Nonetheless, the electoral watchdog will promptly initiate an inquiry into the matter.