CJP denies election rigging allegations

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, while speaking to the media in Islamabad on Saturday, vehemently denied the allegations of involvement in election rigging levelled by Rawalpindi commissioner, labeling them as baseless and devoid of any truth or validity. CJP Isa emphasised the importance of presenting evidence when making such serious accusations and noted that the accuser, in this case, had failed to submit any supporting evidence. In his remarks, Chief Justice Isa expressed concerns about the potential for baseless accusations, stating, “Anyone can make allegations; it is their right to do so, but it should be accompanied by evidence.” He further pointed out the lack of evidence submitted by the Commissioner Rawalpindi, likening it to accusations of theft and murder without any substantiating proof. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has decided not to take suo motu notice on the allegations of election rigging leveled by Rawalpindi Commissioner against Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Reliable sources told the media that this decision was reached after a consultation among the judges, including Chief Justice Isa, himself. The allegations, which involve Chief Justice Isa’s purported involvement in poll rigging, were expected to be deliberated upon during a scheduled hearing in an election-related case on February 19. Sources suggested that there is a possibility of the Rawalpindi Commissioner’s case being considered within the framework of this pre-arranged case. A consultation meeting chaired by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was reportedly convened to address the accusations made by the Rawalpindi Commissioner. Justices Muneeb Akhtar, Yahya Afridi, Ayesha Malik, and Athar Manullah were also present during the deliberations. Following a careful examination of the allegations, the participants decided against taking suo motu notice on the matter.