PML-N demands placing commissioner on ECL

Following the statement related to ‘rigging in general election 2024’, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded that the name of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha should be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

“Liaqat Ali Chatha should not be allowed to leave the country after his statement related to the ‘rigging in general election’ without any proof,” said PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb in a presser.

She questioned, “Why he [Commissioner Rawalpindi] realized to confess about ‘rigging’ after eight days as he has no constitutional responsibility for the election.”

Separately, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) demanded an investigation into the allegations made by Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha regarding rigging in Feb 8 general elections.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said the commissioner had made startling revelations that need to be investigated, saying his party has reservations regarding the elections. He said facts must be made public after conducting a probe into the allegations. The interim chief minister, Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, has taken notice of the commissioner’s allegations and ordered an “impartial probe” into allegations of manipulation of the election results.