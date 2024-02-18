PTI’s Salman Akram Raja freed after brief arrest

Barrister Salman Akram Raja, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a candidate for the NA-128 constituency in Lahore, was released after brief arrest on Saturday.

The Lahore police apprehended Raja during his participation in a protest denouncing the alleged rigging of the 2024 general elections. He was subsequently released on personal bail.

Raja was taken into custody by police when he arrived at the PTI office on Raja Jail Road. His arrest prompted PTI supporters present at the scene to raise slogans against the police.

The party held demonstrations in several cities across Pakistan.

In the city of Bannu, PTI activists staged a sit-in on Miran Shah Road, causing traffic disruptions and inconvenience to commuters. They voiced their concerns over irregularities in the electoral process, demanding transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, in Muzaffargarh, PTI’s protests intensified as party workers gathered at Khelari Chowk to denounce what they claim to be blatant electoral malpractice. Chants against election rigging echoed through the streets as PTI members vowed to challenge the alleged irregularities.

The protests extended to Multan, where PTI leaders called for demonstrations against the election results. Police detained Khalid Javaid Warrich, a local PTI official, during a visit to a school, sparking further tensions between the authorities and PTI supporters.

Protests were also held in Multan, Dir, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Jaranwala and other cities.

On Friday, widespread protests were held by various political parties against alleged rigging in elections.

The workers and supporters of various political parties have refused to abandon their protest against alleged rigging in the elections, and called for a wheel jam strike across Balochistan on Sunday.