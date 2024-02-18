My Salute To Youth, Women And Patriotic Voters

In the early sixties, my uncle Dr Abdul Rasheed Khan had a medical practice in Baghbanpura, Lahore. It was located in an old Hindu house. The clinic was on the ground floor and upstairs were living quarters. During the summer holidays, our family would come together to be close to our grandparents. Our house was close to the tomb of a well-known Sufi saint Madho Lal Hussain.

In pre-Indus Water Treaty days Ravi would flow as a full-bodied vibrant river. As Kashmir’s snow melted in summer it caused floods downstream causing widespread damage and misery to inhabitants along the riverbanks. For youngsters like me and my cousins, they were adventurous times. Generous folks in Lahore would donate food and supplies for the affected. The saint’s tomb was the collection centre. Uncle Rasheed, a man of God, participated generously and would deploy his tractor and trolley to deliver these goods. We would ride along to the relief sites. The pulsating waters spilling over the river banks in huge waves washed everything in its way. It was both scary and exciting. Army Jawans deployed would bravely risk their lives reaching out to victims to evacuate them to safety, leading to impromptu slogans from onlookers “Pak Fauj Zindabad.”

It is the sight of gushing flood waters and their intimidating sheer might that is embedded in my memory. These visions came to the fore on 8th February watching the flood of voters that turned out on election day to cast their votes. Pakistanis have given a clear and overwhelming verdict. They have voted for IK/PTI giving them an absolute majority in the Centre, KP and Punjab and a very credible presence in Sind and Baluchistan. My salute to the youth, women and patriotic voters. Their verdict was loud and clear.

PTI leadership has to man up and emerge from their hideouts.

The strategic maturity of voters and their heightened loyalty to change the system is nothing short of a complete revolution using legal means. The pretender to the throne, Nawaz Sharif, has been completely wiped out. We had an election on 8th February that was immediately followed by a selection in the wee hours of the 9th morning. People’s decision was overturned shamefully.

The whole world has denounced this homicide of democracy.

Many versions of what happened between 11 pm and 4 am on 8/9th night are making the rounds. What happened next has made Pakistan the laughing stock all around the world. Form 45, the source document used to tabulate results, was thrown in the dust bin and fictitious results were announced via Form 47.

The time has come to call a spade a spade. Rather than blaming all the national institutions we have to pinpoint the usurpers of people’s right to self-govern. The justice system has lost all credibility at the hands of five or six judges.

The future of Pakistan is being handed over on a platter to cannibals. Vultures of Pakistani politics, and mafia bosses of MQM have descended onto the dead carcass of democracy to get their pound of flesh. Add another ten towards the total. Let’s move on to the election commission, the lead actors in this national tragedy. Including ECP, this adds another five or six.

Next on the hit list are man-eaters labelled as media. In better days they were considered as the 5th pillar of state. Their disgraceful role has decimated the credibility of this institution dominated by ten to fifteen key players. The balance is made up of corrupt and unprincipled bureaucrats heading police and civil services.

This gang has to be uprooted if Pakistanis seek any respite. This process has started through the verdict of the people. It needs to be taken to its logical conclusion. The people of Baluchistan and KP have come out in large numbers to register their protest. Lagging is Punjab despite the stunning slap given by Punjabis while voting. There is a widening gap between what IK stands for in jail and those running the party on the outside. PTI leadership has to man up and emerge from their hideouts. We cannot drop the ball at this critical juncture.

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada.The weiter can be followed on twitter @HafeezKhanPU