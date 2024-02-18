Four more testify in SJC proceedings against Naqvi

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) recorded statements of four more witnesses during the proceedings against former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and postponed further proceedings for an indefinite period.

The five-member SJC with Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa in the chair, continued the proceedings of the complaints filed against Justice Naqvi on charges of misconduct on the second consecutive day. The SJC decided not to summon Justice Naqvi’s son.

Chief Justice Isa remarked that the proceedings were being conducted on tax money and noted that two judges, who were members of the SJC, had come from other provinces. He noted that the matter was already pending in the Supreme Court but no injunction orders had been issued.

Chief Justice Isa revealed that the open proceedings were being conducted in the matter on an application, adding that there were complaints against some other judges also, which would be heard during the in-camera session.

Besides the chief justice, the SJC comprised Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Amir Bhatti and Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan. Supreme Court Registrar Jazeela Aslam was also present as the SJC secretary. During the proceedings, Justice (retd) Naqvi was not present to cross-examine the witnesses. The chief justice said that Justice (retd) Naqvi would know what was going on here and if he wanted, he could cross-examine the witnesses or submit his written reply.

The Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) submitted affidavit of witness Warda Naqvi regarding the Gulberg-III Lahore property. A private witness Mohammad Safdar Khan told the SJC that he bought the Gulberg-III property, measuring 2 kanals and 4 marlas, from Justice Naqvi in June 2022.

The witness added that the property was bought for Rs 130 million and the payment was made in the form of Rs30 million cash, and two pay orders of Rs50 million each in the name of Justice (retd) Naqvi and Chaudhry Shehbaz.

The AAG said that Justice (retd) Naqvi had bought the property on June 30, 2021 for Rs72 million and six months later, sold it for Rs130 million. Federal Government Employees Authority Director General Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal presented documents about the three other properties allotted to Justice Naqvi.