Saad Rafique asks PTI to form govt with PPP in centre

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to form government in centre with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a private TV channel reported on Saturday.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) that no political party have gained majority in the National Assembly after the recent election hence all parties have equal responsibility to form government.

He asked PTI-backed independent candidates to come forward and form government with PPP in centre.

The federal minister said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz is not fond of wearing a crown full of thorns.

Earlier, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said his party has ‘completely’ rejected the results of the February 8 general elections, inviting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to sit in the opposition benches with the former.

Addressing a press conference, the JUI-F chief also rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) statement in which it declared the polls free and fair, alleging that the rigging witnessed during these polls was unmatched.

It is important to mention here that People’s Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the PPP has delegated mandate to the PML-N for formation of government.