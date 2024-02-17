Pervez Khattak steps down as party chairman after poor show in elections

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak stepped down as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chairman on Saturday after a poor showing in the recently held general elections.

The development came after the PTI-P held its Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting. During the meeting, the resignation of Khattak as the party chief was accepted.

It was decided that former KP chief minister Mahmood Khan would run the party affairs until the election of the next party chairman. Khattak had also relinquished his party positions. “I am resigning from the party positions due to health concerns,” he said. “Hopefully, the new leadership will play a vital role in moving the party forward,” he added. Few days back, Khattak refuted recent rumors suggesting his departure from politics following the nationwide general elections held on February 8.

In an exclusive conversation with a private TV channel, Khattak categorically denied claims of quitting the party or retiring from politics. He emphasized that such reports were baseless and misleading, asserting his continued commitment to public service.

He had expressed gratitude for the recognition of his contributions by the people, reaffirming his dedication to serving them.