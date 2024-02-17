Pakistani minister, Saudi envoy discuss finalization of Hajj arrangements

Pakistan’s religious affairs minister, Aniq Ahmed, on Friday met with Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and discussed with him finalization of Hajj 2024 arrangements, Pakistani state media reported.

Saudi Arabia last year restored Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and abolished the upper age limit of 65 years. More than 81,000 Pakistani pilgrims performed Hajj under the government scheme in 2023, while the rest used private tour operators.

In Dec. last year, Pakistan announced the results of a draw for Hajj 2024, with more than 63,000 applicants selected for the pilgrimage under the government scheme. The remaining candidates will apply through private tour operators.

In his meeting with the Saudi envoy, Ahmed said Pakistani pilgrims were grateful for the cooperation of Saudi authorities in providing best facilities to them for the pilgrimage, the state-run Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported.

“They discussed various matters to finalize the arrangements for Hajj 2024,” the report read. “The Minister for Religious Affairs assured that Hajj arrangements would be completed on time.”

The Saudi Ambassador said that senior officials of the Kingdom would visit Pakistan in the last week of February to finalize the ‘Road to Makkah’ project from the Karachi airport, according to the report. He said private-scheme pilgrims would also be included in the project along with those performing the pilgrimage under the government scheme.

Under the Road to Makkah project, all immigration requirements of pilgrims are fulfilled at the airport of their origin. This saves pilgrims several hours upon reaching the Kingdom since they can just enter the country, having gone through immigration already at home.

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage that has been in practice for over 1,400 years. It is one of the five pillars of Islam, and requires every adult Muslim to undertake a journey to the holy Islamic sites in Makkah at least once in their lifetime (if they are financially and physically able). This year’s pilgrimage is expected to run from June 14 till June 19.

Pakistan this week began Hajj 2024 training workshops and educational sessions, designed by the government to educate pilgrims about the rituals and procedures of performing the pilgrimage.