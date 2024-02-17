Will lead nominee ‘Oppenheimer’ be the big winner at BAFTA Film Awards?

Historical drama ‘Oppenheimer’ leads nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards in London this weekend, but will the movie about the making of the atomic bomb during World War Two, which has already picked up prizes elsewhere, be the winner on the night?

Directed by Briton Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’, one of last year’s highest-earning movies, has 13 nods at Britain’s top movie honours, followed by sex-charged gothic comedy ‘Poor Things’ starring Emma Stone, with 11.

‘The Zone of Interest’, about a family living next to Auschwitz, has nine nominations, and like ‘Poor Things’, it is in the running for outstanding British film.

“Because it is the BAFTAs, you do get this local love. So you might see a bit more wins for ‘The Zone Of Interest’,” Digital Spy movies editor Ian Sandwell told Reuters.

“But I just feel ‘Oppenheimer’ is so strong in all the categories that it’s going to end up with most of the wins.”

‘Oppenheimer’ dominated the Golden Globes with five wins and leads nominations for next month’s Academy Awards.

At the BAFTAs, it will compete for the best film alongside ‘Poor Things’, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, about the murders of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s, courtroom drama ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ and ‘The Holdovers’, a comedy set in a boys’ boarding school.

“I think ‘Oppenheimer’ certainly for best film,” Tim Richards, founder and CEO of cinema operator Vue International, told Reuters.