Dua Lipa releases ‘Training Season’ single, music video

Dua Lipa is back with new music. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video for the song “Training Season” on Friday. The “Training Season” video shows Lipa sitting unfazed at a cafe while surrounded by dozens of men gawking at and taking photos of her. Lipa said in a press release that “Training Season” was inspired by a series of bad dates. “I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw,” she said. “The next morning I arrived to the studio to [songwriters] Caroline [Ailin] and Tobias [Jesso Jr.] asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘Training season is over,’ and like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there.” “Training Season” is Lipa’s first song of 2024 and the second song to debut from her forthcoming third studio album. The singer released a single and music video for the song “Houdini” in November 2023. Lipa’s most recent album, Future Nostalgia, was released in March 2020 and won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.