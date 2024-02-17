Pagara warns of martial law, emergency amid political crisis

GDA chief predicts coalition would collapse within next 10 months Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi, popularly known as Pir Pagara, the chief of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), issued a stark warning on Friday, predicting that the coalition government would collapse within 10 months, possibly leading to an imposition of emergency or martial law in the country.

Speaking at a protest sit-in against alleged election rigging at Jamshoro Bypass, Pir Pagara stated that the GDA’s stance wasn’t merely about contesting the recent elections but about unveiling the systemic irregularities that plagued the electoral process.

“We were not interested in the elections because the results were ready three months ago,” Pir Pagara declared. “Today, they have been exposed nationally and internationally.” Emphasising that their protest solely targeted election fraud, the GDA chief underlined the significance of the military in ensuring the security of the country, stating, “The army is our own, and we cannot even think of going against it.”

He warned that removing the army from the equation would plunge the nation into a state akin to Palestine, hinting at the precariousness of the current political landscape. Pir Pagara defended former prime minister Imran Khan against accusations of corruption, asserting, “If he is a thief, then we all are thieves.” He highlighted the broader systemic issues in governance, suggesting a collective responsibility for past transgressions.

Acknowledging the political prowess of PTI supporters during the recently held elections, he commended their efforts, indicating a growing disillusionment with the prevailing judicial and governmental mechanisms. “If you don’t give justice, then people find out another way to seek justice,” he remarked.

Expressing concern over the absence of national-level leadership in Pakistan, Pir Pagara urged decision-makers to prioritise the country’s welfare over personal agendas. “The more a leader lies, the bigger leader he becomes,” he cautioned.

Reflecting on the economic hardships faced by the middle class, the GDA chief lamented the rampant inflation, hinting at a looming crisis.

Concluding his address with a prayer, Pir Pagara invoked divine intervention, imploring Allah SWT to grant wisdom to the nation’s leaders, military, and judiciary, urging them to safeguard the country’s interests and its people.