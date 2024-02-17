PPP terms Fazal as ‘Spent Cartridge’ in politics

Pakistan People’s Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi (PPP) Friday rejected the allegations of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman and termed him a ‘spent cartridge’ in politics. The JUI chief in an interview alleged that former COAS General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and then-ISI DG General (retd) Faiz Hameed had asked the PPP to initiate the no-trust move against then-prime minister Imran Khan. “General Faiz Hameed had nothing to do with the no-confidence move against then PTI government,” Faisal Karim Kundi said. “At the time of the vote of no-confidence, Faiz Hameed was not the ISI DG. He was the Corps Commander Peshawar,” he added. “Maulana Fazl was the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at the time, and he could have stopped the no-confidence move,” he pointed out and added that the JUI chief benefited from the move the most. “Maximum benefits of the non-confidence move were cherished by the JUI-F chief,” Kundi maintained. “But now Maulana has realised that the PTI chief was punished wrongly. He is a ‘spent cartridge’ in the politics,” he added. “The public has seen a big change in the PTI and the JUI when both parties made compromises on their stances and joined hands to protest together against the alleged irregularities in general elections,” the PPP leader said. “Maulana is making hue and cry over the defeat of his son from Tank constituency. A PTI delegation visited the JUI chief yesterday. Maulana alleges that his party’s mandate has been stolen. If it was stolen, then which party was it given to? [Actually] to the same party which sent a delegation to visit him yesterday,” he added.