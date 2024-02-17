Fazl makes about-face on VONC remarks

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday “clarified” his statement about former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-director general Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed in which he had accused both of orchestrating the downfall of the PTI government led by Imran Khan in 2022. “I was opposed to the idea of tabling a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan,” the JUI-F chief had said in an interview with a private TV channel while referring to the events unfolded in 2022 as the country saw for the first time in its history the ouster of a prime minister through a no-confidence vote. Maulana Fazl was among top opposition leaders who spearheaded the efforts to oust the PTI founder under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). In a statement issued today, Fazl provided an explanation about his earlier statement, saying that he took Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed’s name by “mistake”. However, he maintained his stance on General (retd) Bajwa and Gen (retd) Faiz’s alleged involvement in election rigging during the 2018 elections. “This matter should be consigned to history instead of being discussed more,” he asserted. “I have told everything and that is enough. We wanted to remove the PTI government through no-confidence motion. PDM, PPP and ANP used to have daily meetings. General Bajwa has had many meetings with me alone,” he added. Talking about the recently-held elections and meeting with the PTI delegation, Fazl said that transparent elections did not take place anywhere including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.