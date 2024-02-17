Taking action against retd judges not SJC’s jurisdiction

Justice (retd) Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, a former judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, has said that according to the Constitution, law and judicial decisions, taking action against retired judges is not the jurisdiction of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

In a letter written to the SJC secretary, Justice (retired) Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi says that the proceedings of the SJC continue despite his resignation.

“A notification of the acceptance of my resignation has also been published in the official gazette. According to the Constitution, law, and judicial decisions, taking action against retired judges is not the jurisdiction of the Supreme Judicial Council,” he has emphasised.

The former judge also writes in his letter that the order of the SJC on January 12 is illegal, adding that the SJC is exceeding its authority in this matter.

“I am not bound by the Constitution and law to be a part of this action of the council,” he stated.

It should be noted here that the SJC yesterday recorded the statements of seven witnesses against Justice (retired) Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, whereas, today the SJC has recorded the statements of four more witnesses.