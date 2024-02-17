Pakistanis, BD asylum seekers on boat land in Australia

More than two dozen suspected asylum seekers have arrived on an undetected boat in northern Western Australia. Authorities are investigating following reports about 30 men from Pakistan and Bangladesh landed near Beagle Bay, 130km north of Broome. The group is in good health and Australian Border Force officers are on the scene, ABC News said. One of the men said the boat sailed from Indonesia about five days ago and the group had walked for 35km before being found by local residents. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese couldn’t shed light on the matter when quizzed by reporters. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the reports were disturbing. He accused the Albanese government of losing control of the nation’s borders. “Clearly there has been a catastrophic failure in the system here because this boat has arrived undetected,” he said. The ABF confirmed it was undertaking an operation in WA but refused to provide details. In November 2023, 12 people arrived by boat in northern WA before being taken into custody by the ABF. The agency said in its monthly report the group were unauthorised maritime arrivals from one smuggling operation.