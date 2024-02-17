Imran seeking US ‘interference’ against national sovereignty: PML-N

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb stated on Friday that former premier Imran Khan inviting the US to interfere in the country’s elections goes against Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Addressing a press conference along with party leader Ataullah Tarar, she questioned where Imran’s slogan of “Absolutely Not. We are not slaves” went when he urged the US to adopt a tough stance on ‘rigging’ in the recent general elections in Pakistan. Marriyum said that if anyone has objections to election results, they should approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). She criticised the propaganda being spread regarding non-definite results in the media. She emphasised that while they are not the spokespersons for the ECP, these are the laws.

Furthermore, she accused the PTI of creating unnecessary “chaos and spreading anarchy” during the elections. Citing instances when similar situations occurred, the PML-N leader said that “the PTI was busy spreading chaos when the Chinese president was visiting; when electricity projects were being inaugurated”. “The RTS failed in 2018, and the PTI is talking about election rigging today?”.

The PML-N leader argued that the PTI’s mindset is to spread chaos. “If they are experts in anything, it is in causing unrest, spreading turmoil, and economically destabilising the country,” she added. “Has any other party member asked for another country to interfere in our elections,” asked Marriyum.

“This means you are a US agent, and you receive foreign funding from them,” the PML-N spokesperson said. She clearly told the media that “the PTI has completely lost” the general elections and if the party has any evidence of wrongdoing, they should approach the electoral watchdog as per the law.

Marriyum further stated that there was no election fraud, and it takes time for Form 45 to be completed. She accused the PTI of sharing fake screenshots of Form 45s on social media.

She concluded by stating that if there are objections to the elections, holding a press conference on an international media platform or a hotel is not the way to address the issue. She condemned the act of ‘inviting foreign interference’ in elections.

A day earlier, Imran demanded that the US adopts a tough stance on “rigging” in the recent general elections in Pakistan.

After meeting Imran in Adiala Jail, PTI leader Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, accompanied by former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, told the media that the former premier had pushed the US to take a tougher stance on the recent general polls.

He further quoted Imran as saying that the US should be more vocal considering the manner in which the PTI was ousted from the polls.

Barrister Saif said the PTI founding chairman believed that the US had supported the governments of dictators and corrupt people, but now it was presented with an opportunity to raise its voice on Pakistan’s election “rigging”.

The statement came a day after the US Department of State said it was appropriate for the Pakistani state to investigate the allegations of rigging in the general elections.

The United States called into question the “undue restrictions” put in place during Pakistan’s electoral process and expressed concern about allegations of vote-rigging, but pledged to work with whoever forms the next government.

Candidates loyal to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan were ahead as vote counting dragged on following Thursday’s election.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was faring better than expected despite a crackdown targeting the party, but the next government was still likely to be formed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after a spell of political horse-trading.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington looked forward to “timely, complete results that reflect the will of the Pakistani people”, as he listed the US’ concerns with the process.