Sahir Ali Bagga performs at Alhamra’s ‘Night of Pure Enchantment’

Renowned artist Sahir Ali Bagga’s performance at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall, captivated hearts, casting enchantment and warmth across the audience as Bagga’s magical performance created a vibrant ambiance, compelling the audience to join the rhythmic celebration.

During the event, the audience enthusiastically immersed themselves in lively bhangra in a live performance featuring rhythmic beats of traditional drums. The harmonious fusion of classical vocals and instrumental harmonies transformed the atmosphere into a realm of romance. Sahir Ali Baga presented great popular songs, including “Allah Ho,” “Kali Kali Zulfo Ke Phanday,” “Yaaran Teri Yaariyan,” “Dhola” and “Ho Lal Meri Pat,” delighting the audience with his soulful renditions. Continuous applause and cheers from the audience intensified the program’s euphoria, turning it into an unforgettable experience.

Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry said performing at Alhamra has always held a unique charm for Sahir Ali Bagga, which is a joy as Alhamra reiterates its commitment to promoting art and artists. He added that Alhamra continues to utilize its facilities and capabilities in an exemplary manner for public recreation, earning accolades for its programmes that cater to a diverse audience.

The overwhelming public attendance and participation reflected the program’s resounding success, reaching a large audience outside the hall up to the program’s conclusion.