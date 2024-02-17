Bella’s post for ceasefire in Palestine draws over 1.5 million likes

Supermodel Bella Hadid, recognised for her Palestinian origin and involvement in the ‘Free Palestine’ movement, has taken to social media to reaffirm her support for war-stricken Palestinians on Valentine’s day. Taking to Instagram, Hadid posted a pink heart candy photo with the phrase ‘will you free my Palestine,’ instead of the traditional Valentine’s Day greeting, ‘will you be my Valentine’. Hadid captioned the photo with “Every year” while using hashtags such as ‘Free Palestine,’ ‘Free Gaza,’ ‘Rafah’ and ‘Ceasefire NOW’, in order to reiterate her support for Palestine. The post has gained over 1.5 million likes, with many Instagram users commenting under it to advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza. It is pertinent to mention that, in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 28,000, with Israeli forces now actively attacking Rafah where over half of Gaza’s population is seeking refuge.