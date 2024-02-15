Khan’s Ouster: A Bajwa-Faiz Production? JUI-F alleges

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman accused former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former director general Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed of orchestrating the no-trust vote against former prime minister Imran Khan.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Fazl disclosed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) spearheaded the no-confidence move against Imran Khan, with Bajwa and Faiz providing directives to political parties. “I was not in favour of it, but I supported it because then the PDM would have said that I saved Imran Khan,” he stated.

He alleged that General (retd) Faiz also supported the no-confidence motion, claiming, “Gen Bajwa and Gen Faiz gave instructions about the no-confidence motion and PML-N and PPP sealed it. Gen Faiz said that we can do everything within the limits of the system and he had no objection to it.”

Fazl said that both the 2018 and 2024 elections were rigged. “We have decided to protest against this vote theft. Now the decisions would be taken on the ground rather than in the assembly,” he declared.

In a dramatic turn of events, both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have jointly rejected the results of the General Elections 2024, citing ‘massive rigging.’ A high-profile delegation from PTI, led by Asad Qaiser and including key figures like Amir Dogar, Barrister Saif, Fazal Muhammad, and Umair Niazi, met with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman to discuss their concerns.

During the meeting, both parties expressed serious reservations about the transparency of the elections held on February 8. Speaking to the media afterward, JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah and PTI’s Barrister Saif highlighted their shared belief that the true mandate of the people had been ‘snatched.’ Hamdullah stated, “Today, we agreed on one point that the elections were not transparent. We will decide further course of action accordingly.”