No-Go Zone: MQM-P says establishment off-limits

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), has urged all political parties to express a spirit of sacrifice and unity to steer Pakistan out of its current crisis, cautioning against targeting the military establishment as detrimental to the nation’s well-being and democratic stability. Speaking at a press conference held in Karachi, Siddiqui underscored the challenges Pakistan faces, including economic woes and the persistent threat of terrorism, against the backdrop of recent elections. “This is the time to sacrifice one’s part to get the country out of the worst crisis,” he emphasised, stressing the need for political parties to prioritise the national interest over partisan agendas. Expressing satisfaction over the conduct of the elections amidst challenges, Siddiqui remarked, “Many people were worried that the elections might not be held on time, but the institutions took responsibility and the elections were somewhat peaceful.” He noted that many independent candidates emerged victorious during the conduct of the election which was evidence that the electoral process was somewhat free. While acknowledging MQM’s reasons to celebrate electoral success, Siddiqui cautioned against complacency, stating, “At a time when difficult decisions need to be made, political parties must give their share of sacrifice as it was the only solution.” He lamented the politicisation of crucial issues during a precarious juncture, emphasising the need for concerted efforts to safeguard Pakistan’s interests amidst external challenges. “The eyes of neighbouring countries are on our country, and they are waiting for a weak moment,” Siddiqui warned, emphasizing the importance of national unity in maintaining peace, prosperity, stability, and security. He reiterated that targeting the establishment during this critical period would neither serve democracy nor Pakistan’s interests. In conclusion, Siddiqui highlighted the progress made in the electoral process, indicating an improvement over the previous elections. “The triumph of many [PTI-backed] independent candidates proves the relative freedom and fairness of the polls compared to 2018,” he affirmed.