If EVMs were installed, elections wouldn’t be doubted: Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi, in an informal conversation with journalists in Islamabad, expressed his views on various pressing issues, stating that this might be one of his final speeches as president.

Addressing concerns about the electoral process, President Alvi emphasized the importance of overseas Pakistanis’ voting rights, highlighting their struggle to secure this fundamental right. Drawing attention to the prevailing doubts surrounding recent election results, President Alvi lamented the absence of election voting machines, suggesting that their presence could have mitigated current challenges. Expressing disillusionment with the accountability process, he indicated a loss of faith and hope in its effectiveness. “Today, the entire country is raising questions over the elections. Had the EVMs been installed, these problems wouldn’t have risen,”. he remarked.

President Alvi underscored his commitment to electoral reform, particularly advocating for the introduction of EVMs and computerized vote counting. He revealed that despite efforts by his party’s government to implement EVMs, the proposal faced rejection. Reflecting on the broader leadership deficit in addressing national issues, President Alvi invoked the story of Socrates, highlighting the need for principled decision-making. Drawing parallels to Socrates’ sacrifice for his beliefs, President Alvi underscored the importance of integrity and conviction in leadership.

He also suggested that the leadership of all political parties to forget about the past conflicts and think about the future, adding that nothing was possible without unity. He also linked political alliances to foreign investment. The president’s remarks shed light on critical issues facing Pakistan’s electoral system and governance landscape, emphasizing the need for reform and principled leadership to address these challenges effectively.