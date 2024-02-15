Rs 600m tax evaders escape Gulberg police custody; case registered

Two prisoners jailed for evading taxes worth Rs600 million have managed to escape from police custody, raising serious concerns about the competence of law enforcement agencies, particularly the Gulberg Police. The fugitives were apprehended by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Karachi before being handed over to the Gulberg Police for further investigation. The escape of the accused has highlighted glaring lapses in the handling of high-profile cases by the Gulberg Police, prompting widespread criticism and demands for accountability. The suspects were facing charges related to tax evasion amounting to a staggering Rs600 million, underscoring the significance of their apprehension and subsequent legal proceedings. Following their escape, a case was registered against police Muharrar Bilal and the two absconders.

In response to the escape, authorities have initiated swift action, with a special team of police officers dispatched to Karachi in pursuit of the fugitives. The location of the escaped individuals is believed to be in Karachi, as per the police, intensifying efforts to track them down and ensure their apprehension. The incident has not only exposed the incompetence of the Gulberg Police but has also reignited concerns about the prevalence of tax evasion and the need for stringent enforcement measures to combat financial crimes.