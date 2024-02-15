IMARAT Builders Mall welcomes Z Homes partnership

IMARAT Builders Mall (IBM), a haven for all things construction and home improvement, and Z Homes, the premium furniture and home décor brand of Zakaria Brothers, today announced a strategic partnership in a contract signing ceremony held at IBM. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing customers with a wider selection of exceptional furniture and enhancing the overall homeownership experience in Pakistan.

“This partnership signifies a groundbreaking leap towards offering our customers an extensive selection of premium, modern furniture and home décor options at IBM,” stated Farhan Javed, Group Director IMARAT, who signed the MoU on behalf of IBM. “By bringing Z Homes’ renowned commitment to quality and innovation to our platform, we are enriching homes with style, comfort, and functionality. This aligns with the essence of IMARAT Builders Mall to cater to user preferences, and ultimately, empower individuals to create their dream living spaces.”

Echoing the sentiment, Abdul Wasay, Managing Director, Zakaria Brothers, who signed the MoU on his company’s behalf, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with IMARAT Builders Mall, a name synonymous with trust and innovation in the construction industry. This partnership allows us to showcase our exquisite Z Homes collection to a wider audience, making premium quality and contemporary designs accessible to all.” IMARAT Builders Mall, known for its curated selection of building materials and home improvement solutions, has established itself as a one-stop destination for homeowners and builders. By partnering with Z Homes, IBM adds a new dimension to its offerings, providing customers with a seamless experience to furnish their homes with high-quality furniture that complements their construction needs.

Z Homes, recognized for its dedication to craftsmanship and design innovation, brings a diverse range of premium furniture to the table. This collaboration between IMARAT Builders Mall and Z Homes promises to significantly enhance the home shopping experience for customers in Pakistan. By combining their expertise and strengths, both entities aim to set a new standard for quality, affordability, and design excellence in the industry, ultimately contributing to the creation of homes that are not only functional but also reflect individual style and personality.