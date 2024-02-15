Running around like a headless chicken, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf–a party that rewrote history with a surprising show of public support against all odds–is well on its way to eating away its remarkable gains. As if its repeated about-turns on whether it wishes to join hands with other mainstream parties for the sake of government and a bizarre choice of candidates for the top parliamentary positions were not enough to undo the charismatic hold, the latest presser by Imran Khan’s advocate has appealed to Washington to step in.

The last few months have repeatedly seen American lawmakers take to social media to register their reservations against the treatment meted out to Mr Khan and his party. Notwithstanding a broad ignorance from the Biden administration, PTI’s procurement of foreign lobbying did seem to play its due share in changing the sentiment on the street. However, it may have been one thing for others to engage in wheelings and dealings for him but to see a politician overlook the distinct identity had had carved himself as he firmly held on to laughably thin evidence reeks of misguided priorities and sheer bedlam. Which version are Mr Khan’s followers supposed to hold pom poms for? The one who thundered “absolutely not” to

being a pawn for Capitol Hill; the one who led millions to believe in the ruthlessness of a covert regime change or the one who seeks an intervention to ensure he is handed the supposed mandate on a silver platter? No one in their right mind would dare question his popularity as his supporters have already proved how they are alive, kicking and most importantly, not a part of the social media bubble. But while the people may have spoken, the largest group of independent candidates to ever deliver an electoral upset are yet to make up their minds. Would they return the favour and think about the struggles of the common man? Or as can be read from the tea leaves, would they keep preaching to the choir against the perils of wheels within wheels? *