Barrister Gohar Khan will hold peaceful protests across the country on Saturday

Barrister Gohar, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), says that they will hold a peaceful protest across the country on Saturday. We invited to All the Political parties to Join the protest.

While talking to the media along with PTI leaders outside Adiala Jail, Gohar Khan said that he will defend the mandate of Tehreek-e-Insaaf at every forum, the party which managed to win 20 seats with difficulty is being given the government. was to determine the freedom of the people.

Barrister Gohar Khan said that the founder gave a briefing to PTI regarding the election. According to the record, Tehreek-e-Insaf has won 180 seats. Our one point agenda was that we will not do power politics. .

He said that it is the constitutional and legal right of the people to protest, arrests should not be made, the request is that these are short cases and that the cases of 70 constituencies be decided soon.

On this occasion, Sher Afzal Marwat said that all the messages of the People’s Party should be presented to the founder of PTI, the founder of PTI has adopted a blunt position and will not share power with PML-N or People’s Party. The freedom of the people was taken away