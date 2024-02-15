Election Commission has withdrawn the notification of the victory of Aun Chaudhry

Election Commission of Pakistan has withdrawn the notification of victory of Aun Chaudhry.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Aamir Farooq heard the petition filed by Salman Akram Raja against annulling the notification of Aun Chaudhry’s success.

On behalf of Salman Akram Raja, the notification of Aun Chaudhry’s success was requested to be annulled, on which the Islamabad High Court issued a notice to the Election Commission and sought its response today.

DG Law of Election Commission informed the Islamabad High Court about the withdrawal of Aun Chaudhry’s success notification.

DG Law Election Commission has said that the Election Commission is withdrawing the notification of the success of Aun Chaudhry, first a decision will be taken on the request of Salman Akram Raja.

On the other hand, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Aamir Farooq has instructed Salman Akram Raja’s lawyer that your application is pending in Election Commission, go there.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq has directed that the Election Commission should first take a decision on the request of Salman Akram Raja according to the law