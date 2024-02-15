Refusal to join Test squad, Haris Rauf’s central contract terminated

Pakistan Cricket Board (PC SBI) has terminated the central contract of fast bowler Haris Rauf. The decision was made in light of an investigation into his refusal to be included in Pakistan’s Test squad for the 2023-24 tour of Australia.

In this regard, the release said that after a thorough hearing process by a PCB committee and taking into account the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, Harris’ central contract has been terminated with effect from December 1, 2023. And they will not be issued NOC to play in any foreign league till 30 June 2024.

The PCB management had given Harris an opportunity of hearing on January 30, 2024 as per the principles of justice, but his response was found to be unsatisfactory.

PCB says that playing for Pakistan is an honor for any player. Refusal to be a part of Pakistan’s Test squad in the absence of any medical report or reasonable cause is a violation of the Central Contract.