Three brothers who won as independents joined the PML-N

Lahore: (Web Desk) Three brothers who won as independents from Tehsil Kabirwala of Khanewal have announced to join Muslim League (N).

Barrister Raza Hayat Haraj, elected Member of Assembly from NA 144, Barrister Asghar Hayat Haraj from PP 212 and Mehr Akbar Hayat Haraj from PP 206 announced their joining the Muslim League-N. Talking on this occasion, Asghar Hayat Haraj said that the decision to join Muslim League-N is in the interest of the people of Kabirwala.

It should be remembered that earlier, 6 more newly elected independent members of the Punjab Assembly had joined the Muslim League-N. In a meeting with PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, 6 newly elected independent members of the Punjab Assembly had announced to join the party.

PP 132 wins Sultan Bajwa from Nankana, pp 225 wins Shazia Tareen from Lodhran, pp 289 wins Mahmood Qadir Laghari from Dera Ghazi Khan, pp 288 wins Hanif Patafi from Dera Ghazi Khan, pp 94 wins Chinyot from Taimur Lali and pp 283 Ali Asghar Gormani joined PML-N from Leh