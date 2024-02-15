Two WhatsApp accounts on one app, new feature introduced

The world’s number one messaging application WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for its users, from now on it has introduced the feature of running accounts with 2 different numbers on the same application.

The feature introduced by the company was tested in August 2023, it was supposed to allow multiple number accounts, but only 2 number accounts can be run on a single application. has been.

According to the WhatsApp company, users will be able to run two accounts on the same application and now there is no need to download another mobile or another WhatsApp application.

To run 2 WhatsApp accounts on the same application, first go to the account settings and click on accounts to add a new account, then users will be able to get the benefits of this feature.

According to the WhatsApp company, the new feature has only been implemented in the WhatsApp mobile application, this feature has not yet been introduced in WhatsApp Business.