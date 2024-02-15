Imran Khan nominated Umar Ayub for the Prime Ministership

Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser has said that Umar Ayub will be our candidate for the Prime Ministership.

On the orders of Islamabad High Court, Asad Qaiser reached Adiala Jail today to meet the founder of PTI.

Asad Qaiser spoke to founder PTI about the current political situation and allies.

Asad Qaiser has said that he has been given the task of talking to all the political parties, he will contact the parties protesting against rigging in the election.

The PTI leader says that JUI, ANP, Jamaat-e-Islami and nationalist parties will all talk.

Founder PTI ready to talk with People’s Party

On the other hand, founder PTI is ready to talk with People’s Party.

According to the party sources, the links between the two political parties will be taken forward.

Sources say that a committee will be formed between Tehreek-e-Insaf and People’s Party to form the government.