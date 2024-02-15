There is no need for foreign advice related to the election, Foreign Office

The Foreign Office has reacted to the statements of foreign governments on the general elections in Pakistan.

The Foreign Office has said in the weekly press briefing that the electoral process in Pakistan is a matter of internal and independent governance.

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan has fulfilled its constitutional duty seriously.

The spokesperson of the Foreign Office has said that foreign observers were also invited, Pakistanis have the right to talk about the political process of the country, we will not comment on it.