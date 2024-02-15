When will the caretaker chief minister of Punjab look into the affairs of the Pakistan cricket team?

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi will look after the affairs of the national cricket team after leaving the responsibilities of the Chief Minister.

According to the sources, he will consult regarding the new management of Pakistan Cricket Team, Mohsin Naqvi is also in favor of foreign coaching staff.

According to sources, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi wants to build a strong team management for the T20 World Cup and he plans to consult former cricketers on cricket matters.

Sources say that 2 days ago, Mohsin Naqvi was blunt about the changes, he said that whoever comes brings his own cabinet.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi is all focused on the successful conduct of PSL these days, he has given orders to run the publicity campaign of PSL in an effective manner.