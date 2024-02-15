This time Lahore Qalandars have 6 new players, Samin Rana

Lahore Qalandars COO Samin Rana has said that six new players have joined the team this time.

Samin Rana has said that if they can win PSL 2 times then they can win 3rd time also, the team will go to the field with confidence, other teams are also good.

COO Lahore Qalandars has said that our success has been based on maintaining the core group of our team, we have been mostly dependent on Pakistani players.

He says that Lahore Qalandars have five to six national team stars, four out of six have come from our player development program.