Fazal scorns election, spurns unity deal

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced the party’s rejection of the recently concluded elections and invited the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to sit with him on opposition benches in parliament.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, Fazl raised concerns about the transparency of the electoral process and criticised the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The JUI-F chief stated, “Our central committee met, which has rejected the election results and expressed reservations about the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan, but JUI-F will play its role in the parliament and will attend it with reservations.”

He accused the election process of being manipulated at the behest of “anti-Islamic forces”. He emphasised the party’s commitment to maintaining strong relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, stating that their efforts in this regard were not accepted by the United States and Israel.

“JUI-F is an ideological force, which will not compromise on national issues. We will run the movement for our greater goals,” Faazl declared, adding, “The role of the ECP has been suspicious since day one.”

He went on to claim that the election results indicated widespread bribery and asserted that the party’s candidates and workers faced threats and intimidation. Maulana Fazl accused the police of being taken hostage in several villages, creating a tense environment for the elections.

“If the establishment thinks that the election has been transparent, then their narrative of May 9 tragedy is over,” he stated, challenging the credibility of the electoral process. He extended an invitation to Nawaz Sharif, urging him to join the opposition in their protest against the alleged irregularities.

Responding to questions, he clarified that the conflict was a matter of minds with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and not of bodies. He expressed the possibility of reconciliation if the PTI’s stance changed. Fazl concluded by stating that the JUI-F would initiate a protest movement across the country to press for the approval of their demands.

Fazl emphasised that the extent of rigging in the recent election surpassed even that of the 2018 polls. He accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of being under the control of the establishment, claiming that the entire election process was manipulated.

“The election process was held hostage, with bribes influencing both victories and defeats. In response, we are initiating a nationwide protest movement to advocate for democracy. The decisions will now be made in the field, not just within the confines of parliament,” Fazl declared.

Clarifying the party’s stance, he emphasised their preparedness and independence, asserting, “We did not come to the field hastily; we have made thorough preparations. We are not aligned with any political party, including PML-N. We will not endorse Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister candidate in parliament, as our party has prohibited him from forming the government. Therefore, we will not be part of any government. Those who believe in the rigged nature of elections should join our cause, while others can choose to remain indifferent.”