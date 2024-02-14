Lucky Core Industries Limited and Dalda Foods sign MoU

Lucky Core Industries Limited and Dalda Foods Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 23, 2024 to collaborate for the development and research of high-yield hybrid canola and sunflower seeds.

Through this collaboration, both parties envision reducing Pakistan’s dependence on edible oil imports and helping create a sustainable value chain for local edible oil crop production. This collaboration exemplifies the commitment of both the parties towards developing local capacity and their belief in the potential of Pakistan’s agriculture sector. The MoU demonstrates how strategic collaborations for localisation can sustain industry operations while contributing to economic and social prosperity.

Present at the ceremony were Nauman Afzal; Chief Operating Officer Chemicals & Agri Sciences Business Lucky Core Industries, Fahad Yousaf; General Manager Agri Sciences Lucky Core Industries, Faraz Ali; Manager Technology Development Agri Sciences Lucky Core Industries, Aziz Jindani; Chief Executive Officer Dalda Foods Ltd, Rehan Raie; Vice President Dalda Foods Ltd, Muhammad Imran; Supply Chain Head Dalda Foods Ltd, and Virender Kumar; Agri Sciences Manager Dalda Foods Ltd.

“We strongly believe that the transformation of Pakistan’s agricultural sector must be fueled by innovation and collaboration. Lucky Core Industries is pleased to collaborate with Dalda Foods Ltd on a journey of Enriching Lives by creating a sustainable value chain for edible oil seed production.