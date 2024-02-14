ECP notifies victory of nine more PML-N candidates

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday released victory notification of ten more candidates including nine of PML-N after elections 2024. According to the notification, Mukhtar Ahmed Malik, Ghulam Muhammad and Qaiser Ahmed of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were declared winners from NA-82, Sargodha, NA-93 Chiniot and NA-94 Chiniot, respectively. From Faisalabad’s National Assembly, NA-98, Chaudhry Muhammad Shehbaz Babar has been declared the winner with 119443 votes. Shizra Mansab Ali Khan Kharl of PML-N was also notified as MNA from NA-112 Nankana Sahab. Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Muhammad Afzal and Saiful Malook were also declared winners by the ECP from NA-124, Lahore, NA-125, Lahore and NA-126, Lahore, respectively. Syed Imran Ahmed Shah and Mian Muhammad Azhar were also notified as MNAs by the electoral body from NA-141, Sahiwal and NA-129, Mian Muhammad Azhar. Earlier it emerged that the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected members of the National Assembly (MNAs) is expected to take place in the last week of the current month, as the National Assembly’s inaugural session is likely to be convened on Feb 29. The inaugural session will be presided over by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who will also administer the oath to the newly elected MNAs, (Members of National Assembly).