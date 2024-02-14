CM orders foolproof arrangements for PSL 9

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to undertake excellent arrangements to ensure foolproof security for PSL-9 and for the facilitation of cricket lovers. CM presided over a special meeting with regard to undertaking security and other arrangements to hold PSL-9.

Naqvi directed to implement the formulated security plan in its true spirit for the cricket matches to be played in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore. It was informed during the briefing that more than 16 thousand police personnel will perform their security duties during the PSL matches. A security plan for the matches to be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan has been chalked out. The matches of PSL-9 are going to be launched from 17th February.

CM directed to carry out effective management to maintain traffic flow during the matches adding that the traffic closure time should be minimized keeping in view facilitation of the people. Mohsin Naqvi directed to timely impart awareness to the citizens about the alternate routes through the media adding that the concerned institutions and departments by keeping a close liaison should diligently perform their duties. The arrangements should match with the significance of holding a big tournament like PSL. The cricket lovers should be provided a peaceful and secure environment to watch cricket matches. Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretary (Home), Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, COO PCB, Deputy Commissioner, DIG Operations, CTO and concerned officials attended the meeting. Commissioners of Rawalpindi and Multan, RPOs, CPOs, Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting via video link.

Meanwhile, Naqvi visited the National Cricket Academy and inspected the ongoing renovation work. Chairman PCB also visited the Cricket Museum being established in the National Cricket Academy and expressed his indignation over witnessing poor state of the cricket museum. Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that there is a dire need to upgrade the cricket museum.

Keeping the trophies and other prizes on winning international tournaments in such a pathetic state is highly inappropriate. International trophies and other prizes are not only an asset but also a source of great interest for the cricket lovers. Mohsin Naqvi directed to keep the gift items in the cricket museum according to the international standard. He also sought a plan with regard to relocating the cricket museum to a spacious and an appropriate place. Chairman PCB also inspected the ground of the National Cricket Academy. Chief Secretary, COO PCB, Secretary C&W and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Moreover, Naqvi reached Rahim Yar Khan and by travelling in a van along with the officers paid a visit to the Shaikh Zayed Hospital. CM inaugurated the upgraded OPD, Cardiology Unit and Gynae Unit of the Shaikh Zayed Hospital.

Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan has been upgraded in a record time frame of 80 days. The quality of facilities in the hospital are better than the facilities being provided in the private hospitals of Lahore. Mohsin Naqvi visited the OPD, Cardiology and Gynae Ward and appreciated its quality of upgradation.