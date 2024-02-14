Nayza Armwrestling Championship Season 2 advances to Grand Finale

The enthralling second phase of the Nayza Armwrestling Championship Season 2 concluded at Nayza Amaan Square, Gulberg, setting the stage for a grand finale on February 24, 2024 at Nayza G1 Market Johar Town.

The grand finale promises to be a thrilling contest with a double elimination format, featuring top contenders from the initial rounds across various weight categories. In the second phase competitions, emerging victorious in the -60 kg youth category were Murtaza, Sajjad, Shams, Danish, and Mian Ahmed, all securing their spots in the finale.

The -75 kg youth category saw Haider King, Abdullah Nisar, Muhammad Umair Iqbal, and Moosa Butt advance, showcasing their strength and skill. In the -85 kg division, Hammad Butt and Hamza Butt earned their places in the final round, while the 85+ kg category will see Shazil Ali and Muzammil Khawar vying for the title.

Additionally, Usman Ghani triumphed in the 80+ kg senior category, adding to the roster of talented athletes set to compete in the championship’s culmination. With contenders now preparing for the ultimate challenge, the Grand Finale of the Nayza Armwrestling Championship Season 2 is poised to be a spectacular display of power, technique, and determination.