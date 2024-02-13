‘PDM’ coalition govt 2.0 in the making

Following the announcement of the results of the election 2024, the political parties have geared up efforts to form a coalition government.

In this regard, an important meeting was held at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Q chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain in which matter pertaining to the formation of the government was discussed.

The political parties, including PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, PML-Q, BNP and IPP announced forming the government together.

Political leaders, including Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar, Sadiq Sanjrani, Aleem Khan, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori and other leaders participated in the meeting.

While talking to the media at the end of the meeting, former president Asif Ali Zardari said that they have decided to sit together and form the government.

He said the participating parties fought elections against each other and given the situation they could sit together while even mentioning they wanted PTI to be a part of this reconciliation.

Formerly the president of Pakistan, Zardari invited the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to become part of what he described as “reconciliation efforts”.

Zardari emphasized the importance of accepting election results during the press conference, asserting that their presence here in Islamabad is a testament to the transparency of the electoral process, underlining that, “Our [politicians present in the press conference] presence here, guiding the way forward, is a direct outcome of transparent elections. Without transparency, we would not be in this position.”

Speaking on this occasion, MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that they all will strengthen the democracy with mutual cooperation.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that everyone should sit together to find the issue of crises as he said the country’s agenda should be foremost.

Talking to the media, former PM Shehbaz Sharif said that they fought the elections against each other and talked a lot against each other however depending on the situation, they have to strengthen the economy first in a cooperative manner.

He said that their biggest challenge would be to strengthen the economy of the country and efforts of all would be pivotal to fight inflation and unemployment.

MQM-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that no interest could be greater than serving Pakistan for any party at the moment.

“With mutual cooperation, we will strengthen democracy and support Mian Shehbaz Sharif. We have supported him before and will do so in future,” he told a news conference with political bigwigs including Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and others present alongside.

Siddiqui said everyone must put aside their political interests and move ahead with a common approach to serve the country.