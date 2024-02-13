Bilawal’s gambit: Props up rival PML-N

The PPP will support the prime minister candidate of PML-N, said party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari following the meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Bilawal said the PPP will also not seek any ministries at the federal level and his party has accepted the election results, despite concerns, in the larger interest of the country.

“We do not want the country to hold another election, going towards another general election will only harm the country,” said the scion of Bhutto dynasty while addressing the media. He added that if the PPP had not joined the PML-N, the country would have suffered. “It cannot be that one party always raises objections against poll results.” “We want all the political parties to address the shortcomings so that no one can point fingers at elections the next time. We will also utilise available forums like ECP, parliament in addressing these issues,” said Bilawal. “We want a government at the Centre which should be allowed to function. “I will not be putting myself forward for the candidacy of the prime minister of Pakistan,” said Bilawal and added that the PML-N and independents have a greater number at the Centre. The PPP leader said the decision to support PML-N was taken after the PTI refused to form a coalition with the party, leaving the PML-N as the only party that had invited the PPP to join the government.

The PPP chairman elaborated that he “personally wants [his father] Asif Ali Zardari to be the next president”. “The country is burning and the only person who can control the situation is Zardari.” “In conclusion, the PPP has made the decision that we may not be a part of the government but we will engage with political parties on the issue of votes and the election of prime minister. “I am assuring the public that the parliament will be formed and it is a forum where their issues will be resolved,” Bilawal said. According to a statement issued by a spokesperson for PTI on Tuesday, Bilawal’s move is merely a ploy to deceive the public after being rejected in the elections. The spokesperson accused the remnants of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of orchestrating a new drama, describing their actions as an attempt to mislead the people.