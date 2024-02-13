Solangi creates history by reading English news bulletin on Radio Pakistan

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said that justified complaints regarding the polls would be redressed in accordance with the law.

Speaking in talk show of a private TV channel, Murtaza Solangi said the complaints related to the polls are being heard at the relevant forum.

To a query, he said the caretaker government, particularly the Interior Ministry, had fulfilled its responsibility by holding the biggest democratic exercise in the country in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

He said around 18,000 candidates took part in the elections, while 90,000 polling stations were set up that enabled more than 60 million persons to cast their votes.

Meanwhile Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi created history by reading English news bulletin on Radio Pakistan on World Radio Day.

The Minister read 1.00 PM bulletin, while visiting Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation’s headquarters in Islamabad to mark the World Radio Day on Tuesday.

By reading the bulletin, he gave an important message that the government considers radio as an important medium of communication.

It also indicates government’s commitment to promote radio broadcasting and strengthen Radio Pakistan as a national broadcaster and help promote digital radio broadcasting in the country.

Radio Pakistan is the oldest and largest broadcasting organization in the country with a wide audience in different languages.