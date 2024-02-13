Plea challenging Hamza’s victory dismissed

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday binned plea against the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz from PP-147, Lahore.

According to details, Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Ali Baqir Najafi dismissed the petition against PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s success in the provincial assembly seat and directed the petitioner Muhammad Khan Madani to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). It was contended by the petitioner that he was defeated by 1100 votes, however as per Form-45 available with him, he was declared successful.

Muhammad Khan Madani requested that Hamza Shahbaz has been declared successful in Form-47, the court should order the release of results as per Form-45. However, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi dismissed the plea.