How much does Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s inner circle make from an Instagram post?

A new study has revealed that Taylor Swift could earn up to an estimated $637,300 for one sponsored Instagram post.

SEO Experts in Melbourne Impressive analysed Instagram pricing data from Inzpire.me to see how much each of Taylor Swift’s inner circle could earn for a sponsored Instagram post.

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest names in the music industry and this is reflected in what she could earn from a sponsored Instagram post. The pre-eminent American singer-songwriter has 281.1 million followers on Instagram and could charge up to an estimated $637,300 for one sponsored Instagram post.

Travis Kelce — up to $34,200 for one sponsored Instagram post

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end is a three-time Super Bowl champion, winning the two most recent Super Bowls, although some Swifties might know him because he is dating Taylor Swift. Travis Kelce has 6.3 million followers on Instagram and could earn up to an estimated $34,200 for one sponsored Instagram post.

Jason Kelce — up to $15,500 for one sponsored Instagram post

The Philadelphia Eagles’ centre is a Super Bowl champion and Travis Kelce’s older brother. With his 2.2 million Instagram followers, he could earn up to an estimated $15,500 for one sponsored Instagram post.

Kylie Kelce — up to $11,900 for one sponsored Instagram post

Wife to Jason Kelce, the two married in 2018 and have three children together. Kylie Kelce has 1.6 million followers on Instagram and could earn up to an estimated $11,900 for one sponsored Instagram post.

Donna Kelce — up to $5,400 for one sponsored Instagram post

Travis and Jason’s mother; she is known for attending her son’s games and wearing a two-sided jersey with both of their names. Donna has 570.2 thousand Instagram followers and could earn up to an estimated $5,400 for one sponsored Instagram post.

Ice Spice — up to $52,300 for one sponsored Instagram post

The American rapper is a close friend of Taylor Swift and was part of Swift’s Super Bowl squad that saw the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. Ice Spice has 10.9 million Instagram followers and could earn up to an estimated $52,300 for one sponsored Instagram post.

Patrick Mahomes — up to $36,000 for one sponsored Instagram post

The Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback is a three-time Super Bowl champion and has won the two most recent Super Bowls. Patrick Mahomes has 6.7 million Instagram followers, and one sponsored Instagram post could earn him up to an estimated $36,000.

Brittany Mahomes — up to $13,800 for one sponsored Instagram post

Brittany Mahomes is a retired soccer player, co-owner of the women’s soccer team, the Kansas City Current and wife to Patrick Mahomes. She has 1.9 million followers on Instagram and could earn up to an estimated $13,800 for one sponsored Instagram post.

Blake Lively — up to $154,300 for one sponsored Instagram post

American actress Blake Lively has been friends with Taylor Swift for a long time and was another member of her Super Bowl squad. She has 44.4 million Instagram followers and could earn up to an estimated $154,300 for one sponsored Instagram post.

Keleigh Teller — up to $8,300 for one sponsored Instagram post

The American actress has been friends with Taylor Swift for many years and was another of Swift’s Super Bowl squad. Keleigh Teller has 938.2 thousand Instagram followers and could earn up to an estimated $8,300 for one sponsored Instagram post.