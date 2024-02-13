Fakhre Alam hopes country’s future will be in good hands post elections

Renowned presenter Fakhre Alam on Sunday hoped that the country’s future would be in good hands following the elections that were held on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Alam said, “The young people of Pakistan have shown great vibrance in these elections. I don’t know what the present holds, but I am certain our country’s future will be in good hands. I am a great believer in the youth of Pakistan.” He acknowledged the potential of youth, saying, “I interact a lot with young entrepreneurs, techies, athletes, content creators, musicians, farmers, medical students, IT students and so many others.” “Once they are provided with a conducive environment, they will unleash their talent to bring great prosperity for the future. All they want is for the elders to move out of their way. I’m hoping for better days, Insha Allah,” he added.