PPP leadership advised to sit in opposition

The senior leadership of PPP on Monday advised Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari against forming a coalition government with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), sources said.

The PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting was held in Islamabad under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, a party statement said.

According to the statement, the participants of the meeting expressed their confidence in the leadership of the party and discussed a myriad of topics including the general elections and the way forward.

Sources told that majority of the committee members proposed to sit in opposition, rather than forming a coalition government. Ostensibly, a strong coalition government will not be formed, the participants suggested.

The CEC members were of the view that PPP should sit in the opposition by respecting the mandate of independent candidates – who according to ECP election 2024 results were in lead in National Assembly (NA).

The participants dubbed making PPP’s prime minister a ‘political loss’, sources claimed, adding that some also proposed to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) instead of PML-N.

Meanwhile, some CEC members suggested to become part of the government on getting important positions including the premiership. If Bilawal becomes prime minister and PPP secures important ministries, the party can show his ability to deliver, sources quoted meeting participants as saying.