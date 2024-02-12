IMF mission to visit Pakistan after formation of new govt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hold talks with Pakistan’s newly elected government for disbursement of the final loan tranche under SBA, well-placed source said on Monday

Under SBA, Pakistan will receive a final loan tranche of $1.1 billion. The targets set by the IMF have already been met by the caretaker government of Pakistan.

The international lender is not ‘interested’ in holding talks with the caretaker government for the final loan tranche under the SBA and has decided to hold negotiations with the elected government only, the sources said.

They further said the talks between IMF and Pakitan’s newly elected government can be held in the last week of February or the first week of March.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ‘approved’ a debt rescheduling plan for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) privatisation?

According to details, the negotiations between the officials of the Ministry of Privatization, the Ministry of Finance, and the IMF were successful. The IMF agreed to pay the interest on the PIA loan to the government of Pakistan for one year. The government will pay the Rs280 billion loan to the banks at 12 percent interest for one year.