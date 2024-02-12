Mianwali police repulse terrorist attack on checkpost

According to police, an unusual movement of around 10 to 12 terrorists equipped with rocket launchers was spotted with the thermal cameras on Monday night near check post in Qabool Khel and other advanced weapons were spotted attacking the police stations of Ghazni and Shehbaz Khel in Lakki Marwat.

The timely response by the police officials forced the terrorists to flee from the scene. No human loss was reported in the shootout.

Mianwali police commenced a clearance operation in the area following the attack.

Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have witnessed a surge in terror attacks in the recent past.

Earlier in October, a policeman was martyred in an attack carried out by terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). According to police officials, the terrorists attacked the police camp near the toll plaza Dera Ismail Khan.

A police spokesperson said that the exchange of fire continued for several hours followed by explosion sounds. At the time of the attack, 15 to 20 personnel were inside the police camp, the spokesperson added.